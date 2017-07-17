Gordon Ramsay has spoken out again about his decision not to allow his four children to fly first class with him and his wife, Tana.

The celebrity chef, 50, who is dad to Matilda, 15, Jack, 17, Holly, 17, and Megan, 18, previously said his children fly economy to “keep it real” and he has now expanded on this.

“I got shit last month about not paying first class tickets [for his children’s air fares],” he told The Financial Times.

“That’s 15 fucking grand a ticket, so let’s work this out for a minute. For four first-class tickets to LA, 60 fucking grand. For Tana and I, 90 fucking grand. What muppet is going to spend £90,000 flying from here to LA?”