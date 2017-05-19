Still holding out on Amazon Prime? Well if you’re a keen reader of magazines then this announcement might be the news that pushes you into the realm of one-day deliveries. Amazon has unveiled Prime Reading, a new library of free Kindle content for Prime members that includes free books as well as a huge rotating library of magazines including Empire, National Geographic and Time.

Amazon

Each issue is the latest one available and completely free to download on your Kindle or Android/iOS device with the Kindle app installed. In addition to the library of magazines, Prime Reading will give you access to over 1000 popular books including Harry Potter, Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Enigma as well as titles from best-selling authors such as Man Booker Prize shortlisted Graeme Macrae Burnet, Annabel Karmel and Mark Edwards.

For comic book fans there’s more good news. You’ll have access to a rotating selection of some of the best comic books and graphic novels including the new Darth Vader series and The Amazing Spiderman. Prime Reading is the latest in a now exhaustive list of features that are included with a Prime membership. For those of you needing a recap Prime membership now includes: One-Day Delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Live Events, Prime Photos as well as early access to Amazon’s lightning deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Best Gadgets Of 2017