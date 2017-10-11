A campaigner has been given the go-ahead to bring a High Court challenge against the Government over gender-neutral passports.

Christie Elan-Cane, who has given evidence to Parliament about transgender equality, claims the UK’s passport application process is inappropriate, the Press Assocation reported.

Under the current system, applicants must indicate whether they are male or female.

If the new proposals are accepted, option ‘X’ - which represents ‘unspecified’ gender - would be added alongside ‘M’ and ‘F’.

The challenge comes after Canada became the latest country to offer citizens gender-neutral travel documents last month, following Australia, Denmark and Germany.

Malta, New Zealand, Pakistan, India and Nepal also have a third gender option on passports.