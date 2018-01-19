Government Will Not Appeal High Court Ruling Over Mental Health Discrimination

The government has announced it will not appeal a High Court judgement which ruled changes to benefits discriminate against people with mental health issues.

The case, brought by a women with psychological difficulties, concluded in December and ruled an amendment to the new Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for disabled people “could not be objectively justified”.

It introduced regulations limiting the amount of support people with psychological distress could receive for making journeys, which the court viewed as “blatantly discriminatory” and in breach of human rights.

In a written statement to the House of Commons on Friday, newly-appointed DWP secretary Esther McVey said the government would not seek to appeal the judgement, meaning thousands of people could be entitled to more benefits.

She added: “My department will now take all steps necessary to implement the judgment in mental health in the best interests of our claimants, working closely with disabled people and key stakeholders over the coming months.

“Although I and my department accept the High Court’s judgment, we do not agree with some of the detail contained therein. Our intention has always been to deliver the policy intent of the original regulations, as approved by Parliament, and to provide the best support to claimants with mental health conditions.”

McVey said the DWP would now go through all affected cases to identify people who may be entitled to claim more in benefits - which could be more than 160,000.

“We will then write to those individuals affected, and all payments will be backdated to the effective date in each individual claim,” she added.

“I hope that by making this statement it is clear that the government is committed to improving the lives of people with mental health conditions.”