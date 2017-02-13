All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    13/02/2017 07:56 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 10:16 GMT

    Grammys 2017: Lady Gaga's Outfit Gives Zero F**ks About Evening Dresses And Body Shamers

    Rock on.

    Here on HuffPost UK Style, we’ve got to give props to the singer’s rock star look that gave the finger to all those couture evening dresses on the red carpet. Also - to those body shamers who commented on her stomach at the Super Bowl.

    If you’re going to share the stage with Metallica, this is the way to do it, people...

    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

    Firstly, a salute to keeping her breasts in place. Easier said than done when you’re rocking navel necklines let alone the holy grail of under-boob.

    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

    Second, that makeup is ON POINT. Credit to Sarah Nicole Tanno who used Marc Jacobs’ eyeshadow.

    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

    Those boots though...

    Rex

    And finally, some good old fashion hair whipping. Yup, she’s definitely having fun...

    Rex
    Grammys 2017 Red Carpet
    •
      Poorna Bell Poorna Bell, Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of HuffPost UK
    MORE:styleFashionCelebrity StyleLady GagaGrammyswomen's fashionukvideogrammys 2017

    Conversations