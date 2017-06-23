PARENTS

Grandpa's Reaction To Seeing First Photo Of Newborn Was A Little Unexpected

Priceless.

A girl shared a screenshot of her grandpa’s reaction when seeing a photo of his grandchild for the very first time - and it wasn’t what you’d expect.

After Reddit user DM_Me_pics_of_sloths’ aunt gave birth, she sent their family a photo of the newborn in a group message.

And their grandpa’s response was priceless.

Aunt gave birth yesterday and grandpa was very excited from oldpeoplefacebook

