Artist Grayson Perry could be appearing on the next series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, as he’s claimed that a producer approached him with offer to appear on the show.
The cross-dressing artist has recalled a conversation that took place at an event, admitting that he’s not sure whether he would want to wear male or female costumes on the programme.
Detailing the conversation, he told the Sun: “She said ‘We’d love you on,’ and I said ‘Would I be in a dress or would I be in a suit?’
“Because in a way I would want to be a man, because as a dancer, when I like dancing, I feel quite male.
“I don’t want to dance backwards in heels.”
‘Strictly’ bosses are currently busy booking celebrities for this year’s series, but one person they can rule out of securing is Aidan Turner.
The ‘Poldark’ star - an expert ballroom and latin dancer, who once represented Ireland (seriously) - recently slammed the show.
Clearly not holding back, he said: “I hate it. God, I hate watching it now, I can’t stand it really.
“It’s not about dancing… the dancing is rubbish.”
Thankfully, not everyone shares Aidan’s view, and plenty of stars are rumoured to be considering a stint on the show.
