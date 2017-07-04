Paul Hollywood has spoken out, amid rumours that things are rather frosty between the new ‘Great British Bake Off’ team.
Despite multiple reports to the contrary, which have all been shot down by Channel 4, the baking expert has insisted that things behind the scenes are just fine between the new presenters, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, and judges, Paul and Prue Leith.
When asked how he’s coping without Mel and Sue on set, Paul remarked to The Sun: “I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are, so I wasn’t really that sad in the end.”
Well, that’s that settled then.
It was initially suggested that Paul and new addition Noel Fielding got off to a bad start, as they struggled to find common ground, though the ‘Mighty Boosh’ star’s spokesperson was quick to dismiss this, insisting they “get on great”.
Last week, it was also reported that the four members of the updated ‘Bake Off’ family weren’t gelling quite as well as their BBC predecessors, with an insider claiming that Sandi and Noel are keeping themselves to themselves, while Prue has complained she “can’t stand” her new co-star.
However, a Channel 4 spokesperson poured water on this outright, claiming: “The ‘Great British Bake Off’ team get on brilliantly and together have all the ingredients for a show-stopping series.”
It was confirmed earlier this year that Channel 4 would be extending episodes of the show by 15 minutes, as a way of accommodating adverts, one of the factors that ‘Bake Off’ fans were most irked by when it was announced the show was leaving the BBC.