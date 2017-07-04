Paul Hollywood has spoken out, amid rumours that things are rather frosty between the new ‘Great British Bake Off’ team. Despite multiple reports to the contrary, which have all been shot down by Channel 4, the baking expert has insisted that things behind the scenes are just fine between the new presenters, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, and judges, Paul and Prue Leith.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Paul Hollywood

Channel 4 ﻿The new 'Bake Off' team