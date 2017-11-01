Tuesday night’s final of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ was watched by almost nine million people, it has been revealed. A massive 8.9 million of us - the biggest audience of the entire series - watched Sophie Faldo bake her way to victory, beating off stiff competition from runners-up Steven Carter-Bailey and Kate Lyon.

Channel 4 Judges Prue Leith (left) and Paul Hollywood with 2017 'Bake Off' champ Sophie Faldo

It’s unknown just how many of those watching already knew the result though, after judge Prue Leith accidentally tweeted who had won 12 hours before last night’s final. But despite her social media faux pas, which she said had left her “mortified”, Channel 4 bosses have already forgiven her. The channel’s CEO, Alex Mahon, has confirmed Prue has already signed her up for next year’s series, alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood and new presenting duo, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

Channel 4

She said: “It’s testament to the phenomenal appeal of The Great British Bake Off that almost nine million people watched Sophie triumph as Channel 4’s first ever Bake Off winner – a fitting finale to the most watched series for young viewers on any channel this year. “Love Productions, along with Paul, Prue, Noel and Sandi, have served up a showstopper of a series and I’m delighted that they’ll all be back in the tent on Channel 4 next year.” Sophie, who was the bookies favourite going into the final, said she couldn’t believe she’d been crowned ‘Bake Off’ champ. She said: “The idea of winning is such a minute possibility. I don’t think I’ll ever forget this as long as I live.” Like many previous winners, Sophie now hopes to turn her attention to cooking full-time. “It would be wonderful to write a patisserie book but let’s see what comes my way,” she said. “I would like to try travelling the world for inspiration for starters.”