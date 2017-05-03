Greens Leader Jonathan Bartley Grilled On Progressive Alliances By Sixth Former

Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley didn’t get off lightly when he visited a school assembly to talk about air pollution.

The former Streatham Parliamentary hopeful held an assembly at Dunraven School in his home constituency on Wednesday, to set out his party’s plans to tackle the UK’s filthy air.

The school is one of the 90 in London most affected by poor air quality and the Greens have accused the government of ‘not caring’ about the problem, which is linked to 40,000 deaths a year.

Bartley talked to pupils about his desire to change politics for the better, but was hit with a tricky question from sixth former Tom, who asked why, if their message was ‘so important’, the Greens had withdrawn their candidacy in Ealing Central and Acton to support Labour’s Rupa Huq.