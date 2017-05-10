'Greggings' Have Arrived And The Internet Has Gone Wild

A major Greggs fan has designed a pair of leggings covered in the bakery chain’s logo, and it’s sent social media into a frenzy.

Labelled ‘Greggings’, superfan Stuart Wilkinson - who also has a Greggs logo tattoo on his derrière - created the stretchy leggings based on the brand’s blue and white logo, ‘Always Fresh, Always Tasty’.

And it’s probably the best thing to come out of 2017 yet.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday 7 May to share his design, Wilkinson wrote:

“New gear for your debut appearance at Download Festival this year, eh! #Greggs4DL2017.”