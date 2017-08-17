Students from Grenfell should be accepted to their first choice of university, whatever their A Level results, an education campaigner has said. Professor Chris Imafidon has written to the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) urging them to make sure that survivors of the devastating blaze two months ago are accepted into university. He said that students caught up in the fire, which killed at least 80 people, went through “hell” and that it would be unfair to compare their results with those of their peers who still had their homes and security. His comments come as Kensington and Chelsea Council announces that pupils who took exams in the wake of the fire can have results reviewed.

Reuters/PA Images Grenfell students who lived in and near devastated tower block should be accepted into university despite A Level grades, campaigners say.

Professor Chris Imafidon, a local resident and campaigner, told HuffPost UK that Grenfell survivors should not be judged solely on their A Level results but that their GCSE marks and predicted grades should be taken into consideration. He said: “On June 14 students woke up and all of their revision papers were incinerated, every single computer they had got burned down, yet they had to go to an exam on June 15. “It is totally unfair for a student who had a... (home) to be assessed the same way as somebody who just came out of a fire.” Describing the trauma students in the tower and surrounding blocks went through that night, Imafidon said: “They went through hell. “They didn’t have parents to support them, they didn’t have homes, they lived in hotels, they couldn’t cook normal food. “Think what a disorientating impact that would have on anybody’s life, it’s incredible.” He added: “The resilience that is needed to do an undergraduate degree is not ingrained at A Level. “The A Level is only one indicator of whether or not a student will be successful in their degree. “It is completely barmy for one to say that all of their GCSE grades will be discounted, every other achievement they have had will be discounted, and then for university they are selected solely on A Level, so I have written to UCAS.” Imafidon said that about a dozen students were affected by the blaze and that, of the university admissions departments he has spoken to, professors have agreed they will take into account the circumstances of Grenfell applicants, using predicted grades and GCSE results as a guide.

PA Wire/PA Images Professor Chris Imafidon has written to UCAS asking the students affected by the blaze be accepted into university.