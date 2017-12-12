On Monday, lawyers representing victims of the fire described in emotive terms, with one, Allison Munroe, saying: “We also have to be very, very much alive to the fact that this disaster happened... within a pocket of one of the richest boroughs in London... That is a reality that cannot be ignored.”″

But human rights lawyer Michael Mansfield was the most dramatic, calling the fire “a national atrocity” shortly after he stood to speak.

“How on Earth, in the 21st century, in one of the richest boroughs of the United Kingdom, can a block like this just go up in flames with so many casualties involved?

“I do of course include those who died in the block, but the casualties are far greater than that, that is the people who live around the immediate vicinity, but far greater than that, because everyone who lives in a tower block will have been affected by that.

“In fact, everybody has a collective responsibility, and that is the way in which, in a sense, the system was shaken at that point.

Everybody said to themselves: well, if it can happen to them, it can happen to me. Therefore, the need to generate and regenerate trust began the moment the fire took place.

“But there is a slight reflection backwards, which I mention at this stage. I know it’s in the list of issues, but this had been predicted, or at least the danger of fire had been predicted. So even before the fire, people who lived in the block - and it’s a very, you have heard, diverse community in its own right - as well as neighbouring blocks had actually made warnings, given warnings of this kind of thing.”