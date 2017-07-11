Doubts are still being expressed around the final death toll from the Grenfell Tower fire after police confirmed, in the strongest terms yet, that it would remain around 80.

Residents and commentators have held fears that due to the litany of failures that led to the blaze, and the slow release of information around the victims, that information was being suppressed or covered-up.

The death toll was originally six, before doubling to 12. A day after the June 14 disaster it increased to 17 but it did not hit 80 until June 28, where police said yesterday, that it will likely remain.

Grenfell residents are now demanding police detail their death toll methodology.

Singer Lily Allen ignited the death toll debate early on and Labour MP David Lammy has also voiced concerns and pressured authorities to be more forthright amid concerns as many as 150 had perished in the fire.

The New York Times has since reported on the theories of three skeptics who put the death toll as high as 123: an Iranian biomedical engineering student who lived on the third floor (estimated at least 123 dead), a demographer who came out of retirement to bring professional techniques to bear and a software engineer in Brussels whose website has emerged as the most credible source both place the death toll in the 90s.