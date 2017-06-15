Boris Johnson is being reminded he once told a Labour politician to “get stuffed” for daring to ask about cuts to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), in the wake of the devastating Grenfell Tower blaze.

The fire has killed at least 17 people and police expect the death toll to rise. Hundreds have been left homeless and many remain missing, with firefighters saying they do not expect to find any more survivors.

Firefighters were at the scene within minutes and worked long shifts to save as many as they could from the burning 24-storey tower.

But the capital lost 600 firefighter jobs and 10 fire stations while Johnson was London Mayor.

LFB data later showed response times had risen in more than half of London’s wards, which Labour blamed on Johnson’s cuts.

In 2013, then-London Mayor Johnson was asked about the cut while under questioning from London Assembly members at City Hall.