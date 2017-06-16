David Lammy MP on Grenfell Tower fire: "This is a tale of two cities. This is what Dickens was writing about" #c4news pic.twitter.com/egmcDXyXJE — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 16, 2017

David Lammy has fought back tears while describing his friend who died in the Grenfell Tower fire. The Labour MP had frantically appealed for information about Khadija Saye, an artist his wife had mentored, when she was unaccounted for after fire gutted the 24-storey tower she lived in on Wednesday. On Friday, as the death toll rose to 30 and many more remained missing, it was confirmed she had died.

PA Wire/PA Images A poster with a picture of Khadija Saye when she was missing, close to the scene of the fire

After her death was confirmed, Lammy tweeted:

May you rest in peace Khadija Saye. God bless your beautiful soul. My heart breaks today. I mourn the tragic loss of a wonderful young woman pic.twitter.com/KdIPs34FvA — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 16, 2017

Appearing on Channel 4 News, Lammy said: “She was a young black woman making her way in this country... “She’d done amazing things — gone to university, the best in her life — but she’s died, with her mother, on the 22nd floor of the building. Becoming emotional, he said: “And it breaks my heart, that it’s happening in Britain in 2017.” Lammy’s interview was broadcast amid a fraught evening of anger and protests in London, which saw people storme Kensington Town Hall, chase Theresa May from the borough and march on Downing Street. Lammy said “This is a tale of two cities. This is what Dickens was writing about in the century before last, and it’s still here in 2017.”