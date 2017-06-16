A child’s thank-you letter to the emergency services perfectly sums up how the nation is feeling about those who worked tirelessly to help people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Dozens are thought to be still unaccounted for since the blaze on Tuesday 13 June, and currently 17 people have been confirmed dead.

Many people have expressed gratitude to the London Fire Brigade and other emergency services since the fire broke out.

And the simple words written by a child in the note pictured below perfectly sum up how we feel.