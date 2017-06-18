All Sections
    18/06/2017 11:14 BST | Updated 19/06/2017 12:56 BST

    Grenfell Tower Survivors Getting Just £10 From Local Council, Reveals Volunteer

    "Beyond disgusted."

    Survivors of the Grenfell fire are being given just £10 by authorities despite more than £3million being donated to relief funds, according to a volunteer.

    Nisha Parti, a film producer who has been helping organise help for victims of the fire in Kensington, revealed the local council is giving the measly sum to survivors when they are checked in to hotels.

    That is despite charitable donations exceeding £3million, and the Prime Minister pledging £5million through an emergency fund. 

    Speaking on Peston on Sunday, Parti said volunteers have been unable to get access to the money, and said: “Kensington and Chelsea [Council] are giving ten pounds to the survivors when they go to the hotels…a tenner.

    “There is money pouring in from all these amazing volunteers – we can’t get access to the money.”

    She added: “No one is telling us where it is.”

    Tory MP Sarah Wollaston said she was “beyond disgusted” by the revelation. 

    “People have given money to the Kensington appeal in the expectation that that would be used rapidly to give direct help,” she said, adding: “To hear that people are being given just £10 – I am just appalled to hear that.”

    Labour MP David Lammy described the treatment of the survivors as an “outrage” and a “scandal”.

    On Saturday, Theresa May met with survivors of the fire in Downing Street, after being criticised for not visiting them in the immediate aftermath of the blaze.

    In a statement after the meeting, the Prime Minister said: “Frankly, the support on the ground for families who needed help or basic information in the initial hours after this appalling disaster was not good enough”

    The police have confirmed that 58 people are missing presumed dead, although that number is expected to rise.

    Conversations