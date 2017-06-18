Grenfell Tower Survivors Getting Just £10 From Local Council, Reveals Volunteer

Survivors of the Grenfell fire are being given just £10 by authorities despite more than £3million being donated to relief funds, according to a volunteer.

Nisha Parti, a film producer who has been helping organise help for victims of the fire in Kensington, revealed the local council is giving the measly sum to survivors when they are checked in to hotels.

That is despite charitable donations exceeding £3million, and the Prime Minister pledging £5million through an emergency fund.