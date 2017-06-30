A man has been charged with fraud after allegedly claiming family members died in the Grenfell Tower block blaze that has so far claimed 80 lives.
Anh Nhu Nguyen, of no fixed address, was charged with five counts on Thursday evening, police said.
The 52-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in central London today.
Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “The distress and suffering caused to so many families and loved ones that night is harrowing.
“I have made it clear that we are not interested in investigating things such as sub-letting or immigration matters as I want their help - and do not want there to be any hidden victims of this tragedy.
“However, we will robustly investigate any information about anyone who seeks to capitalise on the suffering of so many.”
The arrest came after retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick was on Thursday selected to lead the public inquiry into the June 14 fire.