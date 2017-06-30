A man has been charged with fraud after allegedly claiming family members died in the Grenfell Tower block blaze that has so far claimed 80 lives.

Anh Nhu Nguyen, of no fixed address, was charged with five counts on Thursday evening, police said.

The 52-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in central London today.

Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “The distress and suffering caused to so many families and loved ones that night is harrowing.