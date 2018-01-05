Gym Buddies Spotify Playlist Curated By Kim Ngo, 1Rebel Trainer

We’ve launched Gym Buddies, an online fitness community to help you make lasting changes towards a healthier lifestyle. Sign up for daily motivation straight to your inbox, whether complete beginner or seasoned pro looking for a new challenge.

Music can make or break your workout. A good playlist can make you push harder or even (dare we say it) enjoy yourself, a bad track can make you clock watch, counting down the minutes until you can hit the showers.

One woman who knows how to get people moving is Kim Ngo, a London-based personal trainer and instructor-cum-DJ at 1Rebel, one of London’s hottest gyms.

The 30-year-old blogger, who launched Food & Lycra with two friends, recently switched from working as a chartered accountant to focus on her true love: fitness. You can also check out her classes at OneLDN.

We asked Kim to be first to curate the Gym Buddies Spotify playlist, which we’ll be adding to every Friday. Follow it on Spotify to use it for your own workout.