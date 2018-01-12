'Gym Buddies Unwind' Playlist Curated By Jessica Skye, Founder Of Fat Buddha Yoga

We’ve launched Gym Buddies, an online fitness community to help you make lasting changes towards a healthier lifestyle. Sign up for daily motivation straight to your inbox, whether complete beginner or seasoned pro looking for a new challenge.

Listening to music during yoga may be taboo for some instructors, but it isn’t for Jessica Skye.

As the founder of Fat Buddha Yoga by day and DJ by night, music is integral to her own practice and her classes - she even holds weekly yoga classes at Ministry Of Sound.

“Although there can be some conflicts between straddling teaching yoga, running the business and moonlighting as a DJ (mostly late nights and early starts), there’s also a huge amount of synergy between the two, namely: gauging a crowd and creating a vibe to carry the energy of a room with music.”

We asked Jessica to curate the first part of our ‘Gym Buddies: Unwind’ playlist, which is perfect for anything low tempo: yoga, Pilates, walking, a light jog, or even your warm-up and warm-down.