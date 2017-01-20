Hair Dusting Is The Hair-Cutting-Miracle We Didn't Know We Needed

We all know the feeling, you sit down in the hairdresser’s chair and tentatively ask for a trim.
An hour later you’re crying into a pile of hair on the floor and leaving the salon missing four inches off your mane.
Although the experts maintain that if we want luscious, long locks, getting a cut is a useful thing to do, it still hurts our hearts every time.
But now a hairdresser in Los Angeles, US, has come up with a way to get rid of split ends, without losing the precious length.
Sal Salcedo, from the Benjamin Salon in California, is promoting hair dusting: a technique in which you run scissors down the surface of hair and trim off those pesky stray strands, rather than cut from the ends - like de-fuzzing clothes.
He told Refinery29: “Hair dusting is a technique in which you don’t get rid of any hair length, but only the damaged hair tips.
“You want to smooth the hair out the best you can first, because you need to allow the bad hair to pop up. That’s what you will be getting rid of.”
Hair dusting has actually been around in the USA for a while, but is now taking off big time.
We have been advised that if we want long hair faster we have to do other more conventional things, like lay off the hair straighteners, use conditioner and even sleep on a silk pillow case.
We’re taking this up with our hairdresser.