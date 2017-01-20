Hair Dusting Is The Hair-Cutting-Miracle We Didn't Know We Needed

We all know the feeling, you sit down in the hairdresser’s chair and tentatively ask for a trim.

An hour later you’re crying into a pile of hair on the floor and leaving the salon missing four inches off your mane.

Although the experts maintain that if we want luscious, long locks, getting a cut is a useful thing to do, it still hurts our hearts every time.

But now a hairdresser in Los Angeles, US, has come up with a way to get rid of split ends, without losing the precious length.