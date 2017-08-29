Just 50% of us think that all use of a mobile phone while driving is dangerous, Government research has revealed.

This is the second lowest turnout of public support against phone use while driving since 2006.

Just two years ago the figure was at 57% while in 2009 it reached a high of 61%.

There’s no clear reason why public opinion has shifted, especially since punishments against using a phone while driving have drastically increased.

The figures were published by the Department for Transport (DfT) as part of its British social attitudes survey: 2016.

Twenty-two people were killed and 99 were seriously injured in collisions on Britain’s roads when a driver using a phone was a contributing factor in 2015, separate DfT statistics show.

Heading home for the day? Don't risk 6 points and £200 - put your phone away when driving. pic.twitter.com/3RRWEoJ1zL — THINK! road safety (@THINKgovuk) August 15, 2017

Since March 1, drivers who use a hand-held phone have faced receiving six points on their licence and a £200 fine – up from the previous penalty of three points and £100.

It was recently pointed out by police chiefs that many people aren’t even aware of how severe the rules really are.

While you can use your smartphone as a SatNav in your car, even just reach out and touching the screen can land you in serious trouble.

Figures obtained by the Press Association revealed that more than 200 drivers a day were caught using their mobile phones illegally in the four weeks after the changes took effect, equivalent to one every seven minutes.