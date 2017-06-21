All Sections
    21/06/2017 09:18 BST

    'Star Wars' Han Solo Film In Chaos As Directors Leave Midway Through Filming

    There is now a race to find their replacement.

    The upcoming Han Solo film has been plunged into chaos, after losing its two directors midway through filming. 

    It has been announced directing duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have left the ‘Star Wars’ spin-off, after having “creative differences” with producers at Lucasfilm.

    LUCASFILM
    Alden Ehrenreich will play Han Solo in the yet still-untitled 'Star Wars' spin-off

    Filming on the project began back in February, but there are still several weeks of shooting left, leaving bosses to frantically find a new director to complete the film. 

    In a statement released last night (20 June), Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said: “Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon.”

    Phil and Christopher added: “Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

    According to Variety, Ron Howard, who previously directed ‘A Beautiful Mind’ and ‘The Da Vinci Code’, is being tipped to take over from the pair. 

    Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
    Harrison Ford first took on the role of Han Solo

    The film, which is currently still untitled, sees Alden Ehrenreich take on the role of a young Han Solo, who was played by Harrison Ford in the original ‘Star Wars’ films and 2015 sequel, ‘The Force Awakens’. 

    It also stars Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke and Michael K Williams. 

    The film is still scheduled for release in May 2018. 

