McFly’s Harry Judd and his wife Izzy have revealed they’re expecting their second child in pair of adorable Instagram posts.
The couple, who went through IVF to conceive their first child Lola, one, called it a “miracle” after conceiving naturally.
The 31-year-old drummer shared a photo of Izzy and Lola wearing matching dungarees, both holding their stomach.
“Lola, where’s baby?” Judd captioned the shot on 3 April.
Izzy Judd, who has written the book ‘Dare to Dream’ about her fertility journey out in June 2017, also shared the announcement on Instagram.
She posted a photo of her bare baby bump showing Lola leaning down to plant a kiss on her belly.
“Harry, Lola and I are so happy to share our news,” she wrote.
“After having IVF to conceive Lola people used to say to me you’ll probably fall pregnant naturally next time,” the mum continued.
“I wondered how it would ever be that simple after all the difficulties we have previously faced. I never believed we would be lucky enough, but whilst writing ‘Dare to Dream’ this little miracle happened.
“I want to give others hope that amazing things can happen.”
The pair married in December 2012 and welcomed their first child in January 2016.
Congrats to the couple!