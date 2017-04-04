McFly’s Harry Judd and his wife Izzy have revealed they’re expecting their second child in pair of adorable Instagram posts.

The couple, who went through IVF to conceive their first child Lola, one, called it a “miracle” after conceiving naturally.

The 31-year-old drummer shared a photo of Izzy and Lola wearing matching dungarees, both holding their stomach.

“Lola, where’s baby?” Judd captioned the shot on 3 April.