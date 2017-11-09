Niantic confirmed that their next augmented reality mobile game will be set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter .

The developers behind the worldwide phenomenon Pokémon Go have announced their next project and we think you’ll agree, it’s a great choice.

It’s called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and it will use the same augmented reality technology to let players feel like they’re interacting with creatures inside the real-world.

According to a brief statement on the developer’s website, “Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover & fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies.”

While it’s not clear how the game will look just yet, it’s fair to say that the game will lean quite heavily on the AR interface that’s used in Pokémon Go.

Players will be able to point the camera on their smartphone at real-world locations and the phone will then create virtual creatures, objects and place them into the real-world through your screen.

Imagine pointing it at your street, seeing a dragon land right in front of you and you’ll get the idea.