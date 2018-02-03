British police investigating Harvey Weinstein are now looking at two further allegations of sexual assault.

The most recent allegations relate to incidents in October and November last year, but have only just been made public.

Police are now investigating claims made by nine women against the Hollywood producer between the 1980s and 2015.

“On November 13 an allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 9) in Westminster in 2011 and outside the jurisdiction of the UK in 2010,” police said on Saturday.