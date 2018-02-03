British police investigating Harvey Weinstein are now looking at two further allegations of sexual assault.
The most recent allegations relate to incidents in October and November last year, but have only just been made public.
Police are now investigating claims made by nine women against the Hollywood producer between the 1980s and 2015.
“On November 13 an allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 9) in Westminster in 2011 and outside the jurisdiction of the UK in 2010,” police said on Saturday.
“The second allegation will be passed to the relevant police force in due course.”
The BBC reported that the allegations took place in the Republic of Ireland in 1991, Westminster in 2011 and abroad in 2010.
Weinstein is also being investigated in the US over multiple allegations of sexual assault, which he denies.
The latest UK allegations come as Uma Thurman told the New York Times that Weinstein had sexually assaulted her.
The 47-year-old actress detailed several incidents to the newspaper including one at London’s Savoy Hotel, some time between 1994 and 2002.
“He did all kinds of unpleasant things,” she told the Times.
Weinstein representatives responded to the story by saying that he had apologised to Thurman and that he had made a “pass at Ms Thurman in England after misreading her signals in Paris”.