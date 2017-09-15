A major fire in northwest London near a railway line has caused rush travel chaos on Friday morning.

Twelve people were evacuated from their homes after the fire broke out at a timber yard and adjacent two-storey offices, next to the West Coast mainline which leads into Euston.

Though the fire was under control by morning rush hour, it damaged a trackside retaining wall, which London Euston’s Twitter account warned was a “big job to fix” and led to the cancellation of all trains south of Milton Keynes to the station.