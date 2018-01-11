How A 16-Week Diet And Fitness Overhaul Helped This Man Reverse His Diabetes

Some diabetes patients taking part in an NHS lifestyle pilot scheme have been able to come off medication completely - all thanks to a healthier diet and exercise. University of Glasgow researchers said patients who successfully completed the 16-week programme had no increase in their oral diabetes medication, and were half as likely to progress to insulin as those who didn’t complete the programme. Ian Armstrong, from Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire, was one of the patients taking part in the programme, which he hailed as “a true feel-good, life-saving experience”. The 71-year-old lost 17.9kg throughout the 16 week period and was able to stop taking insulin completely. He continued the programme at home and, by July 2017, weighed 65kg - a weight he plans to be his “new normal”.

Ian was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 1992 and referred to Glasgow and Clyde Weight Management Service in November 2014, weighing 107kg and taking nearly 100 units of insulin per day. He worked closely with the service’s dieticians and his own GP, and managed to lose 17.9kg during the 16-week lifestyle programme. He stayed in the programme for monthly sessions until August 2016, having lost 33kg by the time of discharge. He was then able to stop taking all of his diabetes medications. He said: “Contact with the Glasgow and Clyde Weight Management Service has given me the best help I’ve ever had in terms of information and strategies to help me have a longer and healthier life.” Type 2 diabetes is a common long-term condition affecting 3.2 million people in the UK. It is caused when the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin to maintain a normal blood glucose level or the body is unable to use the insulin that is produced. This results in a person’s blood sugar levels rocketing. The condition is progressive and, as such, study participants who were not referred or did not successfully complete the programme required increased amounts of oral diabetes medications over the subsequent three years.