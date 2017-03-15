Supreme Court justices overturned that decision on Wednesday, ruling that an order made by a district judge in 2007, that the sum should be £50,000, should be “restored”.

Heather Ilott was awarded more than £160,000 by the Court of Appeal in 2015 after her mother, Melita Jackson, left most of her £486,000 estate to charities.

Three animal charities have won a Supreme Court battle against a woman who was left out of her estranged mother’s will.

IIlott, a mother-of-five from Great Munden, Hertfordshire, who has no pension and lived on state benefits, went to court and was originally awarded £50,000 from the estate, but Court of Appeal judges later more than tripled the sum.

The Blue Cross, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals argued that the appeal judges “fell into error’’ when deciding to increase the maintenance payout, which included £143,000 for Ilott to buy her housing association home.

In a joint statement released after today’s verdict, the charities said: “We are pleased that the Supreme Court has given welcome reassurance that - save in limited and specific circumstances – the wishes recorded in a person’s will must be respected.

“Blue Cross, RSPCA and RSPB and the charitable sector as a whole, rely on generous gifts left in wills, without which much of their valuable work could not be done.

“This judgement will allow us to continue to honour the wishes of individuals who choose to remember charities in their will.”

James Aspden, a partner at Wilsons Solicitors who represented the three charities, said in a separate statement: “The Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling confirms, very clearly, that we are in general free to choose who will inherit our property when we die.

“It clears up a number of points where the law had become uncertain and will enable people drafting wills to give clearer advice to their clients.

“The most important message it sends is that your wishes matter and that if you choose to record those wishes in a will, they will be listened to.”