Heavy Periods May Become A Thing Of The Past Thanks To This Discovery

Scientists have uncovered a possible cause for heavy periods, saying it could pave the way for new treatment to ease excessive menstrual bleeding.

The researchers, from the University of Edinburgh, identified a key protein that could explain why some women experience heavy bleeding every month, while others do not.

They said the discovery could lead to new treatments that avoid the need to take hormones, such as the contraception pill, which is currently prescribed to women to help them manage symptoms.

A new treatment would provide a much-needed alternative for women who do not want to prevent pregnancy, but suffer from heavy periods and associated pain.

According to the researchers, heavy bleeding affects one in three women and can lead to severe anaemia, where there are not enough red blood cells to carry oxygen around the body.