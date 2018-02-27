Commuters are facing travel disruption this morning after a night of heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures has led to train cancellations and blocked roads across the UK. Roads have already seen a blanketing of snow, with police forces reporting treacherous driving conditions and blocked routes. The Met Office said several centimetres of snow had fallen in some parts over the night – with 1cm in Kent by 5am, and between 3cm and 4cm in Newcastle and Northumberland.

PA Wire/PA Images Newcastle Quayside following heavy overnight snowfall which has caused disruption across Britain.

Heavy showers were expected to continue throughout the morning and cripple much of the country’s travel network. More than 200 schools across the country have been forced to close because of the weather. The closures include: Norfolk - 36

North Yorkshire - 29

Kent - 131

Essex - 14

East Sussex - 62 To see if your school is affected, check the Department for Education’s website. Amber warnings for snow are in place for the South East and North East of England and the East Midlands until midday, while a yellow warning covering much of the country is in force until midnight.

#M20 eastbound between J8 and J9 is currently blocked, a number of stranded HGVs. @HighwaysSEAST #TrafficOfficers and Service Provider will attend. Advice from further afield is to consider using the #M2. pic.twitter.com/jfqtM9uChd — Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) February 27, 2018

Forecasters are predicting 5cm-10cm of snow will fall for most areas of the UK, with up to 40cm possible for higher grounds in Scotland. An amber snow warning is in place for the North East of England and Scotland from 6am on Wednesday to 12pm on Thursday, with up to 40cm of snow expected to fall during that period. Forecaster Frank Saunders said parts of the country could see their “coldest spell of weather since at least 2013, and possibly since 1991”. How the transport networks are affected: Roads Highways England has warned of hazardous driving conditions across much of the UK as snow began to settle overnight. The A249 in Kent has been shut due to a crash, between junction 7 for the M20 and junction 5 for the M2, while the A1231 in the North East was blocked by an overturned lorry near the A182.

M20 J8-9 heavy snow and lots of traffic. Watch your speed, keep your distance. Stay safe. #RPU #Kent #Itssnowing TJ pic.twitter.com/4Kwmx8OFh1 — Kent Police RPU (@kentpoliceroads) February 27, 2018

Severe delays on the #M20 westbound btwn J9 and J8 due to a snowy weather conditions near #Ashford. Our crews are at scene with a number of broken down vehicles in the same area. Pls see pic below of the conditions and traffic, delays approx 100 minutes above normal travel time. pic.twitter.com/J6S6ipZKMZ — Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) February 27, 2018

North Yorkshire Police said snow and ice was affecting most of the roads in the area, with roads around Harrogate and Craven particularly treacherous. The A19 in North Yorkshire was closed after a crash. North West Motorway Police reported that some lanes on motorways in the area were blocked due to the snow.

TRAFFIC: We are receiving reports of issues on the A19 southbound due to a snowy road surface. There is also a report of a collision southbound on the A19 between the A1231 and A183 that is blocking part of the road. We are on the scene now but please avoid this road if possible pic.twitter.com/z0aMMKaSXK — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) February 27, 2018

If you are planning on using the A19 this morning down to Teesside from Hartlepool , it's currently passable with care . Only 1 lane in use, but as of 4:15 the snow had started again. Getting to Middlesbrough ....The Flyover and Newport roundabout were the worst obstacles! pic.twitter.com/KCJVP7IwH9 — Neil Green (@greenyfrom6am) February 27, 2018

Trains According to Network Rail, several train companies are reporting cancellations and alterations to services on Tuesday. Southeastern, which operates in Kent, has cancelled dozens of trains, including several to London St Pancras, London Victoria and Cannon Street. Greater Anglia will also be running a limited service, with less frequent and slower services between Norwich and Ipswich and cities such as London and Cambridge, and no trains between Norwich and Lowestoft, Felixstowe and Great Yarmouth, among others.

Catching a train from Chelmsford @greateranglia ? I would bother. Been stood on platform for an hour and this is behind me. pic.twitter.com/8ZazccqPgZ — Richard Longson (@RichardLongson) February 27, 2018

This is the scene at #Chelmsford train station this morning.@greateranglia have cancelled some services due to the weather. pic.twitter.com/miHCcJFekl — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) February 27, 2018

Great Northern said fewer trains will be running between Kings Lynn and Cambridge during the morning peak, with services running hourly instead of half-hourly. Services between Kings Cross and Ely have been cancelled. Southern will be running an hourly train service on the London Bridge to Uckfield line, with additional coaches, and a shuttle service between Redhill and Tonbridge. TfL Rail will not start its trains until 7am on Tuesday, and only a limited service of six trains per hour will be in operation between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield, while c2c is also operating a limited timetable.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused. On Network Rail’s advice, we planned to reduce services as the snow was forecasted to be extreme. We are looking to reintroduce trains and will keep you updated. — TfL Rail (@TfLRail) February 27, 2018

Flights British Airways has cancelled dozens of flights from Heathrow Airport on Tuesday. EasyJet said it is expecting disruption to some of its flights and has advised customers to check before they travel.

Due to continued poor weather conditions, some flights may be delayed or cancelled. Please check our Flight Tracker https://t.co/UdGk5rDdLD and allow plenty of time to get to the airport. — easyJet (@easyJet) February 27, 2018

East Midlands Airport said it was currently fully operational, but warned passengers to monitor updates throughout the day. It is expected that the mercury could plummet to minus 15C by midweek where there is snow on the ground, rivalling temperatures forecast for parts of northern Norway and Iceland. From Thursday, forecasters predict that another weather system, Storm Emma, will bring blizzards, gales and sleet as it meets the chilly “Beast from the East” later this week.

It is a wintry start for many of us this morning with yellow and amber warnings in force for #snow. Take extra care on your journeys to work and wrap up warm as it is very cold out there pic.twitter.com/lxk9dJlBJs — Met Office (@metoffice) February 27, 2018