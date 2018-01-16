Helen George Reveals She Had An Elected Caesarean After Learning About Birth On 'Call The Midwife'

‘Call The Midwife’ star Helen George has revealed she chose to give birth via a caesarean section after the horror stories she learned about while filming the BBC show.

The 33-year-old, who welcomed her daughter Wren with her partner Jack Ashton four months ago, said it’s not because she’s “too posh to push”.

“I chose to have a C-section; it coincided with the fact that I had to deliver her early but, even without that, I would have gone for an elective caesarean because of what I’d learnt on ‘Call the Midwife’,” she told Radio Times.

“Working on ‘Call the Midwife’ means that lots of people tell you their horror stories about birth.”