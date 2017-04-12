Helen Skelton Has Given Birth To Her Second Child With Richie Myler

Helen Skelton has revealed she has given birth to her second child with her husband Richie Myler.

The 33-year-old, who is already mum to one-year-old Ernie with Myler, shared a photo on Instagram showing the family all holding hands.

She simply captioned the shot, shared on Tuesday 11 April: “Family of four 😍😍😍😍😍.”

The couple are yet to reveal the baby’s sex or name.