'I Hope He Bloody Resigns': Ukip Leader To Be Ousted This Weekend If He Doesn't Quit

PA Wire/PA Images

Henry Bolton’s stint as Ukip leader looks to be coming to an end within days, with the party’s ruling committee set to turf him out at a meeting on Sunday. The Ukip NEC will meet this weekend and HuffPost UK has learned the committee will seek to remove Bolton as party leader after further controversy around his private life. Revelations Bolton left his wife for a Ukip activist almost 30 years his junior provoked anger in the party, with many feeling he had presented a false image of himself during last summer’s leadership campaign. Those feelings have grown stronger since a series of text messages from his girlfriend Jo Marney were released which showed her making racist comments about Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle. Bolton today revealed he had ended the “romantic part” of his relationship with Marney, who has been suspended by the party for her derogatory comments.

#BREAKING: UKIP leader @_HenryBolton tells GMB he split up with Jo Marney last night over racist messages she sent about Meghan Markle and black people.



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/Ek7I7FkTCa@piersmorgan@susannareid100pic.twitter.com/WWmLHUjEni — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 15, 2018

A member of Ukip’s NEC told HuffPost UK they feel “totally let down” by Bolton, who sold himself as a safe pair of hands who would revive the party’s flagging fortunes. “I hope he bloody resigns, but he’s got nowhere to go,” they said. When asked what Bolton has achieved during his stint as leader, the source said: “He hasn’t done anything.”

The source said Bolton “put himself forward as” as safe pair of hands and a family man during last summer’s leadership contest, in which he defeated higher profile party figures such as former London Mayor contender Peter Whittle and anti-Islam candidate Anne-Marie Waters. Bolton kicked off his leadership by telling activists that “Brexit is our core task”, and used his first press conference as Ukip leader to insist his victory had prevented the party becoming the “UK Nazi Party”. He told journalists: “I think the party has today voted for a leader who has been very open about what he feels is the way forward, and that’s myself of course.” In the just over three months since he became the party’s fifth leader in a year, the former soldier has struggled to make an impact on the public consciousness. Indeed, prior to his personal life hitting the headlines in recent days, Bolton’s most newsworthy moment came when he admitted he could kill a badger with his bare hands. Ukip’s standing in the opinion polls has hovered around 4%, and it has been former leader Nigel Farage who has continued to dominate media coverage when it comes to the party having a voice in the Brexit debate. After the revelations about Bolton’s private life, senior figures in the party have called on him to go, with MEP Bill Etheridge leaving his role as Sports spokesman and urging party members to lobby the NEC to get rid of the leader. Even that development had the air of disarray, with Etheridge announcing on Facebook he had quit – only for Bolton to pop up in the comments to say he had been sacked.

Facebook Bill Etheridge announced his resignation on Facebook...

Facebook ...and Henry Bolton posted that he'd already been sacked.