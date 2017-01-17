Theresa May today confirmed the UK will quit the single market as she set out her most detailed plan yet for Brexit. In a speech in London, the prime minister said her Government wanted to regain control of the UK’s immigration policies - meaning membership of the single market would end. May also announced the country would leave the customs union in its current form, which she said would boost its trade opportunities across the world. As expected, the speech won praise from pro-Brexit quarters:

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images 12-point plan: Theresa May delivers a speech on the government's plans for Brexit at Lancaster House in London today

I can hardly believe that the PM is now using the phrases and words that I've been mocked for using for years. Real progress. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 17, 2017

Today, our Prime Minister @theresa_may found her voice. Strong, bold, courageous leadership. Bravo. 👏👏👏 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 17, 2017

...but also from Remain campaigner Anna Soubry MP, who said the ‘good transitional arrangements’ set out in the speech showed May had rejected a ‘hard Brexit’:

1/2 PM's speech has much to commend it & tone spot on. Wish she'd said it in Parliament before party conference! — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) January 17, 2017

2/2 I will continue to campaign for SM & FM. With good transitional arrangements PM has rejected #HardBrexit & that's v good news — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) January 17, 2017

Soubry also welcomed an announced parliamentary vote on the final deal:

Parliament will vote on the final deal - now let's have a white paper, scrutiny and debate — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) January 17, 2017

...as did barrister (and arch-Remainer) Jo Maugham:

Theresa May confirms both Houses of Parliament will have a vote on the final deal. A very welcome promise - which may yet be meaningful. — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) January 17, 2017

While others praised the “calm, clear” tone of May’s delivery:

Brexit was supposed to be the breaking not the making of Theresa May. Instead she impresses: in control, calm & clear. Labour in trouble. — Theo Bertram (@theobertram) January 17, 2017

But there was plenty of criticism of May’s decision to leave the Single Market:

Theresa May won't answer Qn: Will we be worse off outside Single Market? Knows answer is Yes. Sacrificing our prosperity to curb immigration — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) January 17, 2017

Theresa May basically telling the 48% who voted remain, and 62% of people in Scotland, to just sit down & be quiet. #Brexit — Grant Costello (@GrantDCostello) January 17, 2017

UK public voted for Brexit "with their eyes wide open," says #TheresaMay.



Problem is those eyes were looking at a bus with bullshit on it — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 17, 2017

...and some mocked the PM for suggesting Brexit was a vote for a “new global Britain”:

Theresa May claims the EU referendum result was a vote for a "new global Britain". It really wasn't. pic.twitter.com/0SleVqwxHr — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 17, 2017

Speculation now turns to what this means for a referendum on Scottish Independence:

It's quite possible that history will deem that it was #TheresaMay who paved the way for Scottish Independence. #Scotland — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) January 17, 2017