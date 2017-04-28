Here's What Labour's Official General Election Campaign Logo Will Look Like

Labour has unveiled its general election campaign slogan and logo ahead of a major push on voter registration by Jeremy Corbyn.

Huff Post UK has been given a first look at the official 2017 party branding, which centres on its message of campaigning ‘For the many, not the few’.

The Labour leader will use a speech in London on Saturday to urge people who support its ethos, particularly young voters, to ‘step up’ and visit their polling station on June 8.

The party says more than 2.4 million 18-24-year-olds are missing from the electoral register, and barely 40% of those in the age bracket turn out at election time.

“The Conservatives are more than happy with this state of affairs. Apathy and resignation will secure them seats on election day,” Corbyn is expected to say.