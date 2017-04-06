Hero Dog Dies After Saving Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber

A pet dog is being credited with saving lives at a wedding party in Nigeria, after it grappled with a suicide bomber until her explosives detonated outside of the venue.

Buba Ahmed of Belbelo village, near the northeastern city of Maiduguri, told the Associated Press that guests were grateful that the dog sacrificed itself to save their lives.

He said the teenage bomber was on the outskirts of a gathering where most villagers were attending a wedding ceremony when the dog pounced on her Sunday morning.