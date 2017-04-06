Hero Dog Dies After Saving Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber

A pet dog is being credited with saving lives at a wedding party in Nigeria, after it grappled with a suicide bomber until her explosives detonated outside of the venue.
Buba Ahmed of Belbelo village, near the northeastern city of Maiduguri, told the Associated Press that guests were grateful that the dog sacrificed itself to save their lives.
He said the teenage bomber was on the outskirts of a gathering where most villagers were attending a wedding ceremony when the dog pounced on her Sunday morning.
Local newspaper The Vanguard reported “dozens” had been saved by the dog’s selfless act. The animal is said to have belonged to a resident in the neighbourhood.
Police spokesman Victor Isuku on Wednesday confirmed that the dog had intervened to save the wedding party.
A multinational force has driven Boko Haram Islamic extremists out of most town and villages in northeastern Nigeria, but the extremists have resorted to attacking soft targets with suicide bombers.