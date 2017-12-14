High Court Rules Home Office Removal Of Homeless EU Citizens Is Unlawful

The High Court has ruled a Home Office policy which sees EU citizens who are sleeping rough removed from the UK is unlawful.

Mrs Justice Lang said the measure, introduced last year, was discriminatory and contrary to EU law, after a case was brought by two Polish men and a Latvian who faced being kicked out of the country because they had been sleeping on the streets.

The court said the government must abandon the policy, which equated rough sleeping as ‘an abuse’ of the right of freedom of movement, affecting hundreds of EEA nationals in UK.

A Home Office spokesperson said most of those deported were not lawfully resident in the UK.

“We are disappointed by today’s judgment,” they added.

“However, we respect the court’s findings and will not be appealing. We will consider carefully what steps are necessary to ensure we reflect the judgment in future enforcement.”

The ruling comes as new figures show a sharp rise in homelessness in England in the three months to September 2017, with 15,290 households accepted as being statutorily homeless, up 6% from 14,390 in the same period last year.

The number of households in temporary accommodation was also up 6% to 79,190.