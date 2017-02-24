Five people living with HIV are currently free of the detectable virus after taking part in a new vaccine-based therapy.

The patients are also not taking daily antiretroviral drugs, with one having been drug free for a total of seven months; a milestone moment in a move towards a future where HIV treatment doesn’t require ART.

Normally if ART is stopped, the HIV virus quickly re-emerges from cells.

But the course of vaccinations seems to have been able to repress it before it starts replicating again.