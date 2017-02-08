Natalia Vodianova is no stranger to beautiful gowns made from luxurious fabrics that sweep over her body, but her latest ethereal dress was made from something a little unusual - waste washed up on a beach.
Vodianova donned the £149.99 powder pink plissé pleat gown made from BIONIC – recycled polyester crafted out of plastic recovered from shorelines - in her role as the new face of H&M Conscious Exclusive 2017 collection.
“It’s amazing to see the advances in sustainable fabrics that are used in the collection, pointing towards a more sustainable future for all fashion,” the model said.
”Plastic pollution is a global issue with millions of tones annually ending up in in waterways and oceans,” explains Vodianova in a video spot for the collection titled ‘The Journey of a Dress’.
“For the ever-evolving nature of fashion a circular system could resolve this problem.
“Through recycling, waste could be reborn as something beautiful. Just imagine a world where a dress could have a positive impact on our planet.”
The dress is part of a full H&M Conscious Exclusives collection made from environmentally friendly sustainable materials, which launches on 20 April 2017 and includes womenswear, menswear, kidswear and the first ever Conscious Exclusive fragrance made from organic oils.
Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s head of design and creative director, explained that the team really took their designs to the next level for this collection.
“For the design team at H&M, this year’s Conscious Exclusive is a chance to dream and create pieces that are both quirky and beautiful.
“It’s great to be able to show just what is possible with sustainable materials like we have done with the delicate plissé dress made of BIONIC.”