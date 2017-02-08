Natalia Vodianova is no stranger to beautiful gowns made from luxurious fabrics that sweep over her body, but her latest ethereal dress was made from something a little unusual - waste washed up on a beach.

Vodianova donned the £149.99 powder pink plissé pleat gown made from BIONIC – recycled polyester crafted out of plastic recovered from shorelines - in her role as the new face of H&M Conscious Exclusive 2017 collection.

“It’s amazing to see the advances in sustainable fabrics that are used in the collection, pointing towards a more sustainable future for all fashion,” the model said.