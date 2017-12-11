Holly Willoughby shared a rare photo of her three children playing in the snow, donning some jazzy, brightly-coloured snow outfits.
The mum-of-three, 36, nicknamed her kids - Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, three, - “Rainbow Bright and her snow patrol”.
“Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow... ⛄️ ,” Willoughby captioned the shot on 10 December.
“Love seeing pics of these three,” one person commented.
Another wrote: “Aww look at those outfits, great to see lovely family time Holly.”
Willoughby was one of many celebrity parents sharing their snow day fun on Sunday 10 December, including Danielle Lloyd and Sam Faiers.
Here were just a few others: