All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States

    • Holly Willoughby Shares Rare Photo Of Her Three Kids Playing In The Snow

    She wasn't the only celebrity parent sharing family snow photos.

    11/12/2017 10:12 GMT

    Holly Willoughby shared a rare photo of her three children playing in the snow, donning some jazzy, brightly-coloured snow outfits.

    The mum-of-three, 36, nicknamed her kids - Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, three, - “Rainbow Bright and her snow patrol”.

    “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow... ⛄️ ,” Willoughby captioned the shot on 10 December.

    “Love seeing pics of these three,” one person commented.

    Another wrote: “Aww look at those outfits, great to see lovely family time Holly.”

    Willoughby was one of many celebrity parents sharing their snow day fun on Sunday 10 December, including Danielle Lloyd and Sam Faiers.

    Here were just a few others:

    A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
    MORE:parentsFamilyChildrencelebrity parentsChristmasHolly Willoughbysnow

    Conversations