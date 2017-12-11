Holly Willoughby shared a rare photo of her three children playing in the snow, donning some jazzy, brightly-coloured snow outfits.

The mum-of-three, 36, nicknamed her kids - Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, three, - “Rainbow Bright and her snow patrol”.

“Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow... ⛄️ ,” Willoughby captioned the shot on 10 December.