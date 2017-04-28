Holly Willoughby opened up about one of her child’s tantrums, proving she has the same problems as the rest of us.
The mum-of-three was speaking on ‘This Morning’ to viewers who were calling in to discuss parenting problems with ITV’s agony aunt, Deidre Sanders.
Willoughby, who is mum to Harry, seven, Belle, six, and Chester, two, said she had a moment with her eldest son once in M&S.
“I wanted to die,” she said on the show on Friday 28 April.
Schofield, Willoughby and Sanders were speaking to a mum who said she couldn’t control her eight-year-old daughter.
Sanders advised the mum that parents should be firm and not give in to their children’s behaviour.
Talking about her son Harry, Willoughby continued: “It was the worst thing.
“He just flipped and I thought if I take you out or I just cave or give in, I know you’re going to do this again and again and again.
“I wanted the ground to open up worrying everyone was going: ‘Oh, there’s that Holly Willoughby, she’s not a very good mum is she’.
“I wanted to die but I tell you what, he didn’t do it again because he didn’t get the reaction he wanted.”
‘This Morning’ is on weekdays from 10.30am-12.30pm.