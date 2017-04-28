Holly Willoughby opened up about one of her child’s tantrums, proving she has the same problems as the rest of us.

The mum-of-three was speaking on ‘This Morning’ to viewers who were calling in to discuss parenting problems with ITV’s agony aunt, Deidre Sanders.

Willoughby, who is mum to Harry, seven, Belle, six, and Chester, two, said she had a moment with her eldest son once in M&S.

“I wanted to die,” she said on the show on Friday 28 April.