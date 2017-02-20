Home Office Set To Review Asylum Claims From Children In The Calais 'Jungle' Camp

Child refugees who have been turned away from the UK could have their cases reviewed, as the Home Office comes under pressure over the early closure of a programme for child migrants.

Officials will look again at the cases of minors with links to the UK, after it emerged that some 400 unaccompanied children had returned to an infamous migrant camp in Calais in the hope of crossing the Channel.

It comes as the Government faces a backlash over a decision to take just 350 lone children from European refugee camps under the so-called Dubs scheme, after it was expected to accommodate 3,000.

A separate scheme to bring unaccompanied refugee children with family links to the UK under the Dublin convention was also to come to an end.

But the Home Office has said it will reconsider some of the Dublin cases.