A “horrified” Crisis worker has described how a homeless man died on the floor of a busy shelter on Christmas Eve, despite the best efforts of fellow rough sleepers to save him.

The man named Christopher, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead from “natural causes” at the homeless shelter, believed to be in London, after other guests raised the alarm at around 11am.

According to shelter employee Ros Ponder, who wrote an emotional Facebook post about the incident, “he lay down under a blanket on the floor in the sleeping area and never got up again”.

The man was one of around 130 people sleeping in the makeshift dormitory because they had “nowhere else to go” over Christmas.

“No-one should be taking their breath in a place like this,” Ponder said in the social media post on New Years Eve, which has since been shared almost 19,000 times.

“In breaking the news to our volunteers and guests I said that it was a gentle death. He died of natural causes,” she wrote.

“The paramedics, police, fellow guests and volunteers did everything they could to keep him alive and respect his dignity. He was somewhere warm and dry with people who cared. At least he wasn’t out on the street.