Hopes of a May heatwave have been dispelled by forecasters as highs of up to 22C (71.6F) were predicted on Monday - a far cry from rumours of near 30C (86F).

Temperatures could reach in excess of 16C (60.8F) this week in southern England, however, easterly winds will mostly benefit western regions of the UK - particularly the South West, west Wales and western Scotland, which can look forward to warmer conditions.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “Average maximum temperatures will be about 16C, but we could see temperatures throughout the month a bit higher than that, particularly through this week.