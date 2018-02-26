Hot Cross Bun Prices Set To Soar Ahead Of Easter

Hot cross bun purists may need to embrace chocolate chip alternatives this Easter as the price of traditional raisin buns is set to soar.

According to food trade magazine The Grocer, crop shortages have caused the wholesale cost of dried fruit to rocket, which will have a knock-on effect on our beloved hot cross buns by the time Easter Sunday comes around.

Production of raisins in California has steadily decreased in recent years, with a growing number of farmers switching to more profitable crops including pistachios and almonds, the magazine said.

The remaining raisin producers experienced an unprecedented crop shortage in 2017 due to high temperatures and long periods of drought, believed to have contributed towards the record levels of wildfire. As a result, US raisin prices have risen by 50% since September 2017.