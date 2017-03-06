9,000 Youngsters Could Be Made Homeless By Housing Benefit Cuts, Warns Charity

Up to 9,000 young people could be forced on to the streets if Theresa May pushes ahead with cuts to housing benefits, according to a homelessness charity.

The Government confirmed on Friday that housing benefit would be scrapped for new applicants aged under-22, although there would be exemptions for those in special circumstances.

Homelessness charity Centrepoint estimates that 9,000 youngsters will be at risk of sleeping in the streets because of the changes – based on the number of 18-21 year olds currently claiming the benefit but not covered by exemptions.

One Tory MP has branded the policy as “catastrophic” but this morning Downing Street refused to back down.

In a document seen by Inside Housing, Centrepoint warned: “There is no simple or reliable way to put together a comprehensive list of exemptions which protect young people who cannot return to the family home.

“The youth homelessness sector estimate that the policy, as it currently stands, would mean that 9,000 young people will be unable to access accommodation and could be at risk of homelessness.”

Labour’s Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey said: “Homelessness is not inevitable and yet it is policies like this that have meant it has risen dramatically since 2010.

“This shameful move has been rightly been condemned by MPs in all parties.

“The Prime Minister should now ditch it entirely and instruct the Chancellor to cancel this cruel cut in the Budget on Wednesday.”