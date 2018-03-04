A Conservative government housing minster has promised to resign if the rough sleeping crisis gets worse while she is in charge as homelessness reaches record levels.

Heather Wheeler insisted there would be improvements after the plight of England’s estimated 4,700 rough sleepers was starkly highlighted by the “Beast from the East” storm which plunged the country into sub-zero temperatures over the last week.

A record number of rough sleepers were referred to a specialist helpline by members of the public as the icy blast gripped the country.

More than 3,600 alerts were sent to StreetLink, which connects the homeless to local services, between Monday and Tuesday morning - the highest total ever for a 24-hour period.

In Nottinghamshire, a homeless man was found dead inside a tent as blizzards struck the country.

Wheeler announced that pilot schemes providing “wraparound” care for homeless people would launch in Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool next month.

Asked if she believed the government will meet its target of eliminating rough sleeping within a decade, Wheeler told BBC Radio 4′s Westminster Hour said: “It’s a high ambition. But I don’t see why we won’t get that sorted.