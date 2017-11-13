As a new parent, it’s hard to know what is considered “normal” when it comes to your baby’s bowel movements.

So how often should your baby be pooing? Well it depends on the baby, according to paediatrician Dr Keir Shiels.

“Many babies may be pooing several times a day but others may be pooing only once a week and that too can be normal,” he said.

“People worry their baby is constipated because they are not pooing as much other babies in their NCT class, but as long as they are comfortable and not crying, bloated or refusing feeds, that’s just their normal bowel habit.”

Dr Shiels said breastfed babies are likely to poo more frequently than bottle-fed babies, but getting to know your little one’s habits is the most important.

To find out what to do if you are worried your baby may be constipated, watch the video above.